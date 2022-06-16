Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's Dog is Waiting for her Return

Dogs are always known to be so loyal to their masters. FilFel, the dog of assassinated Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was pictured standing at Abu Akleh's front door waiting for her comeback.

The photo of the dog has gained so much attention and caught people's emotions online; many have remembered the Palestinian journalist who was killed at the hands of Israeli forces on May 11, 2022, while she was covering clashes at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The dog of #Shereen_Abu_Aqleh is waiting for her to comeback! However, the Israeli brutal occupation killed her. I cried seeing this photo because no language in this world will help this dog to cope with the trauma. He is waiting with love for someone who is not coming back. pic.twitter.com/lTliVlrrWZ — Hasan Kilani حسن الكيلاني (@HasanAmman) June 15, 2022

'He is waiting with love for someone who is not coming back,' a person commented on the photo of the Palestinian journalist's dog Filfel. Another took the chance to express how Palestinians now miss seeing her on the news T.V. channel praising her role in reporting news on the Palestinian conflict under the Israeli occupation.

While others have shared earlier photos and videos that combine Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen and her dog. According to media sources, the Palestinian journalist's dog is spending hours every day at the door waiting for Shireen's comeback.

فلفل 'كلب' الاعلامية شيرين أبو عاقلة لسه بيستناها وفاكرها هاترجع.. pic.twitter.com/jEQwBAxHSn — Clown 🤡 (@world_erorr) June 15, 2022

Translation: "Filfel the dog of the Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is still awaiting her comeback."

About Shireen Abu Akleh:

Shireen Abu Akleh was a well-known Palestinian journalist who worked as a reporter for Al Jazeera for about 25 years and she was one of the most prominent names across the Middle East for her decades of reporting in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.