Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's Dog is Waiting for her Return

Sally Shakkour

Published June 16th, 2022 - 09:32 GMT
Palestinian journalist
Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinian journalist. (Twitter)

Dogs are always known to be so loyal to their masters. FilFel, the dog of assassinated Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was pictured standing at Abu Akleh's front door waiting for her comeback.

The photo of the dog has gained so much attention and caught people's emotions online; many have remembered the Palestinian journalist who was killed at the hands of Israeli forces on May 11, 2022, while she was covering clashes at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

'He is waiting with love for someone who is not coming back,' a person commented on the photo of the Palestinian journalist's dog Filfel. Another took the chance to express how Palestinians now miss seeing her on the news T.V. channel praising her role in reporting news on the Palestinian conflict under the Israeli occupation.

While others have shared earlier photos and videos that combine Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen and her dog. According to media sources, the Palestinian journalist's dog is spending hours every day at the door waiting for Shireen's comeback.

Translation: "Filfel the dog of the Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is still awaiting her comeback."

About Shireen Abu Akleh: 

Shireen Abu Akleh was a well-known Palestinian journalist who worked as a reporter for Al Jazeera for about 25 years and she was one of the most prominent names across the Middle East for her decades of reporting in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

