Palestinians Denounce PA's Vaccination Claims; 'You Are Lying'

As part of the COVAX program promoted by the World Health Organization, the Palestinian Authority has received thousands of vaccine doses, which was celebrated in a public event led by the Palestinian Prime Minister. However, a claim he made during a speech he gave has sparked angry reactions online.

The doses that are meant to support the Palestinian efforts to vaccinate the populations in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip against COVID-19 have come from different sources so far.

Russia has already sent about 10,000 doses of its Sputnik V vaccine before Israel provided the PA with about 2000 shots, in response to amounting international pressure demanding that Tel Aviv provides the Palestinian population under its military control with vaccines, as per the Fourth Geneva Convention.

This week, the PA has received 35k doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to 24k doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. Yet, a statement made by the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has caused online backlash.

During the celebratory event welcoming the WHO vaccines, Shtayyeh claimed that the Palestinian Ministry of Health has already vaccinated 105k Palestinian workers in Israel, to which online people responded by saying that he "was lying."

According to social media users, more than 105k Palestinian workers in Israel have already received shots provided by Israel in recent years, within Israel's efforts to protect its population beyond the green line.

Several tweets have included photos of Palestinian young workers as they were vaccinated by the Magen David Adom, calling on Shtayyeh "to stop making false claims meant to present the PA in a better light."

According to the WHO, more than 226K Palestinians have already contracted the novel coronavirus, with medical records highlighting 2,458 deaths so far.