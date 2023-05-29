Palestinians in Gaza Celebrate Erdogan’s Victory

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2023 - 07:38 GMT
Gaza
(Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

ALBAWABA Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the electoral triumph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday.

In the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, sweets were distributed in celebration of Erdogan's victory, and his pictures were raised alongside the flag of his country.

Gaza

With 99.43% of the votes counted, preliminary official results announced by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday showed Erdogan winning with 52.14% of the votes, Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%.

Tags:TurkeyGazaPalestineRecep Tayyip ErdoganTurkish elections

