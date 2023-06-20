Panel on grave of Naira Ashraf's killer rebucked

ALBAWABA - A panel on the grave of Mohammed Adel, who was convicted of killing student Naira Ashraf, has stirred anger among residents of El Mahalla El Kubra in Egypt.

"Heaven's groom, martyr Mohammed Adel Awad - عريس الجنة الشهيد محمد عادل عوض," the sign disappeared one day after it was placed on the grave of Mohammed Adel.

لافتة على قبر قاتل نيرة أشرف تثير الغضب.. من وضعها؟ https://t.co/FqrWVDsTu0 — العربية مصر (@AlArabiya_EGY) June 19, 2023

Egyptian media reported that the cemetery guard, where the killer of Naira Ashraf is buried, stated that a stranger to the city placed the sign on the Egyptian man's grave on Monday.

He further explained that when he asked the person about their identity, they informed him that they were sympathetic to the killer and had come from Cairo to put up the sign and visit Mohammed Adel's grave.

Egyptian authorities executed Mohammed Adel who was sentenced to death for a female student outside her university in Mansoura, north of Cairo, last year after she refused to marry him.