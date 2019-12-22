Peace or Politics: Is the Emirati FM's Tweet Paving the Way for Normal Ties with Israel?

A tweet by Abdullah Bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates has launched a debate on social media over what seems to be an official Emirati hint at upcoming formal ties with Israel.

Through his official account, the foreign minister tweeted an article published by The Spectator, titled “Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East”, with no further comments.

Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East | The Spectator https://t.co/uzJNi6GUsa — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) December 21, 2019

The article discussed the shift in interest of young Arabs, who, according to the article, are increasingly more interested in economic prosperity than in political conflicts. The article goes on to talk about the ‘Year of Tolerance’ in the UAE, and how the country has taken many steps to build a more accepting society, where followers of other religions have gradually been given more religious freedoms, including Catholics and Jews.

The article also highlights how Israel is being seen by leaders of the Gulf states as a trade and security partner, with whom they can face the Iranian ‘threat’.

Following his tweet, many Emirati users expressed their support to having normalized ties with Israel, calling for an end to the ‘hatred’.

We wish for good relations with Israel and the Israeli people and no one is going to stop us. This hatred of Israel must come to an end. — Abdulla AlKhoori عبدالله الخوري🇦🇪 (@EmiratiPatriot) December 21, 2019

نعم سموك نحن نريد السلام وهذا ماعهدناه من قادتنا. جميعنا نتطلع للعمل معا لدينا تحديات مشتركة في الشرق الاوسط وشعوبنا شعوب مسالمة تسعى للسلام وتنبذ الحروب شكرا جزيلا على مشاركة هذا المقال الرائع! 🇺🇸🇸🇦🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/JmbmuCMsXP — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד (@mohsaud08) December 21, 2019

Translation: "Yes your highness, we want peace, and that is what we expect from our leadership. We all look forward to working together, as we have similar challenges in the Middle East. Our nations are peaceful, constantly working for peace and are against war. Thank you for sharing this great article."

I’m an Emirati, a Muslim and an Arab. I wish to have good relations with the State of Israel. I wish we spread tolerance and peace, no more hatred. I will visit their site in expo2020 for sure 😉. — Ahmed Almheiri 🇦🇪 (@A3mheirii) December 21, 2019

A few hours later, the official account of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retweeted Abdullah Bin Zayed's tweet with welcoming words.

I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace.



أرحب بالتقارب الذي يحدث بين إسرائيل والكثير من الدول العربية. لقد آن الأوان لتحقيق التطبيع والسلام. https://t.co/MdDd0q8Jh0 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 21, 2019

On the other hand, many Arab users tweeted their disapproval of the foreign minister's tweet, and the approach Gulf leaders are taking in regards to having closer relations with Israel, calling for an acknowledgment of its occupation of Palestinian territories.

مؤسف جدا أن وزير خارجية دولة عربية يسوق للتحالف مع إحتلال فاشي عنصري على إنه مؤشر لتغيير في الشرق الأوسط،يعكس تجديد للإسلام. #إسرائيل لن تكون جزءا من هذه المنطقة مهما حاولتم، وهذه الآراء لا تعكس إرادة شعوب المنطقة. يجب أن تعيدوا قراءة التاريخ وأن تختاروا الجانب الصحيح لتقفوا فيه. — د. باسم نعيم نعيم (@basem_naim2) December 21, 2019

Translation: "It's very unfortunate that a foreign minister of an Arab country is promoting an alliance with a racist fascist occupation, as if it shows a change in the Middle East or a sign of renewal of Islam. Israel will never be part of this region, no matter how much you try. These opinions do not reflect what the people of the region want. You have to re-read history and choose the right side to stand by."

إن كنتم تريدون السلام مع إسرائيل و العيش معها أعطوهم جزء من أراضيكم ، ونحن يلفلسطينيين سنشجع اسرائيل على الاستقرار في الإمارات و أن نقف بجانبها ، حتى تدوقو طعم المر و العلقم من إسرائيل — Deeafalla_asad (@Deeafalla_asad) December 21, 2019

Translation: "If you want to live in peace with Israel, give them part of your lands. We, Palestinians, will encourage Israel to settle in the UAE and we'll support it, so you can taste the bitter truth of Israel."