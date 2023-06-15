Person identifies as "faeriegender" stirs debate on TikTok

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
TikTok user stirred debate after identifying as faeriegender. (TikTok/ video screenshots)

ALBAWABA - A TikTok user has shocked social media after a video of what pronouns the person prefers to be called.

In the TikTok video, the person said: "Fae" is one of my "neopronouns," so I use "They, Fae and Pup pronouns currently."

The video was shared as a response to a question from another TikTok user who asked: "What does Fae mean?"

The TikTok user detailed then why they use the "Fae" pronoun is that because they identify as "faerie." They continued to say: "I'm a faeriegender and that Fae is validating a specific part of their identity."

The video has caused wide anger on social media platforms and not only on TikTok as on Twitter it gained over 1.3 million views in a couple of hours. Not only that, it made people question what faeriegender means.

An angry Twitter user said: "Ok people, you had your fun, let's get back to reality and start living normal lives."

Another person commented: "We really need to eradicated soon bro wtf is going on." Meanwhile, some others mocked the TikTok user and said: "I’ve always loved dragons. Im so glad that I can now take the step in identifying as one."

