Trudeau criticized for upgrading "LGBTQ+ to 2SLGBTQI+"

ALBAWABA - A video that was recently shared for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talking about LGBTQ+ sparked controversy across social media platforms.

In the video, Trudeau was talking about LGBTQ+ community rights and compared members' situations in Canada and the United States.

He said: "It's scary to see what's happening in the United States." He maintained: "My government will never let it happen."

What was more confusing to people is that the Canadian PM referred to LGBTQ+ members as "2SLGBTQI+." Some people on social media criticized referring to the LGBTQ+ community as "2SLGBTQI+."

According to the official website of the Government of Canada, the "2SLGBTQI+" stands for recognizes Two-Spirit people as the first 2SLGBTQI+ communities; L: Lesbian; G: Gay; B: Bisexual; T: Transgender; Q: Queer; I: Intersex, considers sex characteristics beyond sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression; +: is inclusive of people who identify as part of sexual and gender diverse communities, who use additional terminologies.

Many comments emerged on social media as some people were shocked that LGBTQ+ is now referred to as "2SLGBTQI+."

A person wrote: "I'm gay n want out of this LGBWTF shit going on!." Another commented: "Justin Trudeau is furious parents in America are boycotting corporate brands that are forcing transgender ideology on customers and children."

Another commentator: "I know it was LGBT. Then it was LGBTQ. Then apparently, it became LGBTQ+. But when did it become 2SLGBTQI+, and what does the change mean?"