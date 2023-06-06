Video captures moment of Nova Kakhovka Dam blast

ALBAWABA - A video was shared on social media allegedly showing the first moment of the strike against the Nova Kakhovka Dam blast in Kherson. The video is however unconfirmed yet.

In the unverified footage, a camera was allegedly recording the Nova Kakhovka Dam when out of a sudden a missile hit the dam which is on the Dnipro River.

The 45-second video was widely shared online as people claimed that it shows the first moment of the blast.

Ukraine accused Russia of conducting the attack on the Nova Kakhovka Dam.

لحظة تفجير سد محطة نوفا كاخوفكا في منطقة خيرسون.

️وتبادل للأتهامات عن مسوؤلية تفجير السد بين روسيا واوكرانيا.. #روسيا #اوكرانيا #الحرب_3_العالمية pic.twitter.com/PcvGCO65zp — عاجل || الحرب || News (@g4_p6) June 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the dam blast on Twitter and posted: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land."

The upper part of the key infrastructure was “destroyed as a result of a strike,” the Russian-installed mayor of Novaya Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, confirmed to RIA Novosti.

Floods were reported in several villages near the dam. "About 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson military administration, maintained on social media.