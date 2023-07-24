Photo: visualizing Trump’s natural skin color!

ALBAWABA - Trump's varying skin color has always been the talk of the internet as the former U.S. president Donald Trump has a skin color that is a bit inclined to orange.

As most people worldwide, they tend to have places which are darker than others, Turmp also has his under eyes area lighter than other areas in his face.

A Twitter user called Ron Martinez shared a photo showing the ex-president with unified skin color matching the lighter one under his eyes.

Twitter, now X.com, user said: "To visualize Trump's natural appearance, a while back tried matching the rest of his artificially tanned face to the natural skin color around his eyes."

The social media person came up with shocking results and caused wide interaction and discussion on the platform.

A person commented: "I'm not racist, but I hate him in both colors." Another social media user added: "Well shit, maybe those spray-tans are actually a good call. Dudes an actual vampire."

Furthermore, other netizens defended the former president saying that this photo was more photoshopped than it should be and that color change is much brighter than Trump's under eyes color.

Why Donald Trump has an orange skin color:

The Insider reported citing experts who said that the orange hue is possible due to "a bad artificial tanner." However, no one knows the exact reason behind Trump's skin color and all that people and experts suggesting are predictions that can be either true or false.

Earlier, Jason Kelly, a Cleveland-based makeup artist claimed: "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."