Pilot takes selfie with Chinese balloon

ALBAWABA - A photo taken by the United States Air Force pilot with the Chinese balloon which was shot down earlier this month was released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In the picture, a pilot in the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane was seen flying over the Chinese balloon moments before shooting it down.

🚨#BREAKING: The Pentagon has just released high resolution images of a U-2 pilot flying by the Chinese surveillance balloon



📌#UnitedStates | #USA



The Pentagon has provided & confirmed authenticity of these impressive, full resolution photographs of the Chinese balloon from… https://t.co/8yH0O92n7i pic.twitter.com/OoLj2TP6ye — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 22, 2023

On Jan. 28, the U.S. government spotted the balloon which was shot down by the military off the coast of South Carolina.

"Currently we assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective. But we are taking steps, nevertheless, to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information," the Pentagon press secretary Patrick S. Ryder said in a statement.

"Yes, so clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," Ryder maintained when asked by the press.