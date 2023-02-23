  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Pilot takes selfie with Chinese balloon

Pilot takes selfie with Chinese balloon

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 02:42 GMT
Chinese balloon
Photo of the Chinese balloon taken by a U.S. pilot moments before destroying it . (Photo courtesy/ U.S. Department of Defense)

ALBAWABA - A photo taken by the United States Air Force pilot with the Chinese balloon which was shot down earlier this month was released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Also ReadAfter dropping the Chinese balloon, will Sino-US relations deteriorate? After dropping the Chinese balloon, will Sino-US relations deteriorate?

In the picture, a pilot in the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane was seen flying over the Chinese balloon moments before shooting it down.

On Jan. 28, the U.S. government spotted the balloon which was shot down by the military off the coast of South Carolina.

"Currently we assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective.  But we are taking steps, nevertheless, to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information," the Pentagon press secretary Patrick S. Ryder said in a statement

"Yes, so clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," Ryder maintained when asked by the press. 

Tags:Chinese balloonChinaU.S.Pentagon

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...