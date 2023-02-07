After dropping the Chinese balloon, will Sino-US relations deteriorate?

ALBAWABA - The shooting down of the Chinese balloon by an American fighter plane days ago , began to shed its negative impact on the Sino – U.S. relationship and raised questions about the fate of this strategic relationship of two countries, both of which are considered strong on various levels.



A Chinese reconnaissance balloon was flying at a high altitude over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina last week until it was shot down by a fighter belonging to the U.S. Northern Command on Saturday, at the direction of President Joe Biden.



Not the first time



This is not the first time China places a balloon over the U.S., China, however, claimed that the balloon was for scientific purposes, while the Americans insist that it was for espionage, especially, it was picturing long-range nuclear missiles based in the State of Montana.

The Pentagon had previously announced that it had been tracking a balloon, which it insists was for espionage purposes, for days before it was downed. This might show that U.S. was perhaps reluctant to drop it down.



Beijing condemns



Hours after U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the downing of the balloon, Beijing condemned the act. This led to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

China actually accused the U.S. of overreacting and seriously violating international practices.



A postponed visit



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to visit China this weekend, but he postponed indefinitely his trip after shooting down the balloon. Blinked was scheduled to discuss some issues that raised tension between both countries, such as the issue of Taiwan.



China threatens, but..?



After the balloon was downed, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its country will firmly uphold legitimate rights and interests and at the same time reserve the right to take further measures in response. In spite of this threat, it is difficult to believe that China will actually shoot down an American military plane , or to hit an American military ship, given that it is truly aware of the dangers of this matter and its impact on common interests. Their statement is said to be made to absorb Chinese anger.

Both parties should put aside differences



It is believed in political circles that this incident had a negative impact on this relationship, but this will not last forever; for both sides will not ruin their mutual strategic interests just for this incident, especially that U.S. President Biden met Chinese president, Xi Jinping in Bali last fall, where relations between both countries showed some improvement.

This meeting was certainly needed in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its dire economic consequences on the whole world, and perhaps the time now requires powerful countries to slow down, think about the interests of their people, and put aside differences.

And if the U.S. was wrong in dropping the balloon, China was also wrong in sending it in the first place, in the midst of eternal talk about the Chinese espionage on America.

By Razan Abdelhadi