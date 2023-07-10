Political prisoner dies of "torture" in Iran jail

ALBAWABA - A Kurdish political prisoner Peyman Galwani, originally from Mahabad, died in an Iranian jail, according to the human rights organization, Hengaw.

The Human rights organization claimed the political prisoner, 24, died after being tortured in prison in Iran. It added that Galwani's death came 14 days after his "arrest and subsequent transfer to the Intelligence Agency's detention center in Urmia."

Hengaw allegedly added that the young man was hospitalized after suffering from severe unconsciousness and subsequently falling into a coma which later led to his death at Khomeini Hospital, on July 9.

#PeymanGalwani, a Kurdish political prisoner from Mahabad, met a tragic end as a result of #torture inflicted by the security forces of the Islamic Republic of #Iran occurred 14 days after his arrest and subsequent transfer to the Intelligence Agency's detention center in Urmia. pic.twitter.com/MV1esVRmhr — Taheri Movement (@Taheri_Movement) July 10, 2023

The organization met with confidential sources who confirmed that Galwani was transferred from the Urmia Intelligence Agency's detention center to the hospital in an unconscious state on July 5.

The family of the Kurdish political prisoner was told that Galwani had "fallen from a height."

According to the human rights report, Peyman Galwani had a history of activism and that he was a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, which raises concerns that he was detained for his affiliations.