Pornography will no longer be crime in Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Ukraine lawmakers are in hot water after a proposition to lift the ban on pornographic websites and decriminalize pornography in the country.

The suggested bill was released after over a year of exhausting war with Russia. Before the new bill to allow porn, Ukraine used to criminalize people who are involved in "importing, producing, distributing or storing porn."

Even people who send or receive nudes in Ukraine were punished by jail, However, under the new proposed law by Ukraine lawmakers, porn will no longer be a crime and pron sites will be available.

Local Ukrainian media reported that Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak is the person behind the draft law calling to decriminalize pornography in the country.

Zheleznyak described the current rules as "nothing short of stupidity."

"From the Soviet Union times, we inherited this norm that one can get up to eight years behind bars if this one happens to send their nudes to another person," Kyiv Post wrote citing the official.

Furthermore, on his Telegram channel, Zheleznyak posted: "Our colleagues from BRDO (Better Regulation Delivery Office) calculated that in 2021, law enforcement officers spent about 85,500 working hours on cases related to the distribution of porn. This is approximately a year of daily work without holidays by 41 investigators."

Ukrainians have split over the new rule as some lashed out at the lawmakers who forgot about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and are focusing on pornography and calls for allowing porn websites.

Alleged social media users claimed that despite the fact that the new legalization is still under process, multiple universities in Ukraine have launched courses on filming pornography.