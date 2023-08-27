Prigozhin predicts Wagner plane crash months ago

ALBAWABA - An old interview of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin went viral on the internet after Prigozhin talked in the video about a plane crash with a hint that he might have predicted his way to death.

In the interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, the Wagner leader also talked about his preference to die rather than to lie on his country. Then he also talked about a plane disintegrating in the sky.

The old interview which dates back to April 29 has triggered massive theories about whether the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin already knows his destiny.

On Aug. 23, a Wagner plane, which was heading from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed killing 10 people on board. Prigozhin's name was listed as a passenger on the plane that crashed and some Russian military sources confirmed that he boarded the plane.

Russian journalist Semyon Pegov: Death is not the end, but the beginning of something else.



Bodies of the people on the Wagner plane that crashed were retrieved and an investigation was launched by Russian authorities to detect the reason behind the plane crash despite rumors that President Vladimir Putin had ordered the death of Wagner's head especially after the latter planned a rebellion against Russia on June 23.

Founder of Wagner Dmitry Utkin was also among the people who were on the plane that carried Yevgeny Prigozhin and crashed last Wednesday.

What made fingers hover about Putin's involvement in the Wagner plane crash was that an old interview of the Russian President resurfaced online where he spoke about his ability to forgive any mistake except for "betrayal."