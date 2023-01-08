Prince Harry calls family racist, says Afghans chess pieces

  1. Home
Published January 8th, 2023 - 06:44 GMT
Prince Harry
A woman leafs through the "En la sombra" (In the shadow) Spanish version of the book "Spare" an autbiography by Britain's Prince Harry after buying it in Madrid on January 5, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Prince Harry's book was expected to be released on Jan. 10

ALBAWABA - Prince Harry's memoir, under the title Spare, was expected to be released on Jan. 10, but it was leaked by some Spanish libraries earlier. In the book, Prince Harry speaks out about cocaine addiction, losing his virginity, serving in Afghanistan and the royal family rifts.

Prince Harry also spoke about his relationship with Prince William, Prince of Wales, and how it fell apart when Prince Harry decided to marry Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex allegedly said that his brother physically attacked him.

In his autobiography, the Duke of Sussex further claimed to have killed 25 of the insurgent group’s fighters while serving in the British Army in Afghanistan. The prince described the incident as "chess pieces taken off the board".

Both the Taliban and British military veterans criticized Prince Harry. BBC reported that a retired commanding officer accused Prince Harry of "turning against" the military after "having trashed his birth family".

In an earlier interview with TV journalist Oprah Winfrey as well as in the Netflix documentary series released last December, Prince Harry and his wife accused the House of Windsor of racism.

But after the release of the book, some social media users turned against Prince Harry for describing the royal family as racist, while he pictured killing Afghans of chess pieces taken off the board adding that he didn't regret his action.

