Prince Harry wear suit in the Coronation

ALBAWABA Prince Harry arrived in London for King Charles III's coronation and left right after it finished because he had a scheduled trip to return to the US.

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of his father, King Charles III https://t.co/zwSW1otXwi pic.twitter.com/b7oFiU3apd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2023

The Duke of Sussex has attended his father's Coronation, sitting two rows from his brother at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry, however, appeared at the coronation wearing just a suit with his medals pinned to the lapel from Dior, he had a star around his neck, which indicates that he is the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

He sat with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in the third row, along with his uncle the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, was forced to wear a plain suit.

Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next. pic.twitter.com/rg4r0ER4Ym — Dior (@Dior) May 6, 2023

It was the first time Harry has joined his family since subjecting them to a torrent of stinging criticism in his recent memoir "Spare" and in a series of television interviews.

Meghan has remained in California with the couple's young children, thereby avoiding potentially awkward interactions with her in-laws.