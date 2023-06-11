Pro and anti-LGBTQ protestors fight in California

ALBAWABA - A clash between pro and anti-LGBTQ+ members erupted at a school in California, the United States.

The fight happened right after the school board in California decided to recognize June as pride month. It left parents torn between supporting the board's decision while others thought of it as a grooming method for their children.

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

There were no injuries reported but 3 people were arrested after the police tried to get the situation under control multiple times. Some parents were shown wearing a t-shirt that read the slogan ''Leave our kids alone'' that they are against the cause while the other side had pride flags risen around and posters such as: ''Keep queer kids safe''.

USA Today newspaper reported that the police tried to get the situation under control but they said "After the initial arrests, additional attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed."

Pro-LGBT and anti-LGBT protesters brawling outside a school board meeting in Glendale, California, as the school voted on recognizing June as Pride month.pic.twitter.com/3k66Rr98Rd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023

Congressman Adam Schiff criticized the citizens that took part in the clash and said: "These continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ+ community - especially towards students, parents, and teachers – are horrific."

A popular Twitch streamer under the name of "Nick Mercs" was under fire for his comment about the situation. He said, " They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue" under Chris Puckett's tweet. The popular game publishing company Activision took offense to that tweet and decided to delete Nick Merc's Call Of Duty DLC skin pack instance with the LGBTQ community.