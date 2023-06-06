Saad Lamjarred supports pride month in new post

ALBAWABA - Saad Lamjarred allegedly showed his support to the LGBTQ community in a new colorful post.

Controversial singer Saad Lamjarred shared pictures from his latest photoshoot where he appeared wearing a colorful light jacket, with a white tank top and bright red colored pants.

Other than his photoshoot, Lamjarred posted a picture full of colors that read: "Celebrate the colors of life."

The post comes during the colorful month of celebrating pride, and fans wondered if the Moroccan singer supported the LGBTQ community, or just a coincidence that he decided to post this type of picture.

Many users attacked the singer, stating the him supporting LGTBQ community would result in him losing his fans, and that it is not acceptable espiacialy for the Arab culture.

However, Lamjarred did not confirm that the post comes as a supportive post for the queer community.