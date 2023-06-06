  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Saad Lamjarred supports pride month in new post

Saad Lamjarred supports pride month in new post

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 6th, 2023 - 10:04 GMT
Saad Lamjarred supports pride month in new post
Many users attacked the singer

ALBAWABA - Saad Lamjarred allegedly showed his support to the LGBTQ community in a new colorful post. 

Also ReadSaad Lamjarred celebrates his parole with his familySaad Lamjarred celebrates his parole with his family

Controversial singer Saad Lamjarred shared pictures from his latest photoshoot where he appeared wearing a colorful light jacket, with a white tank top and bright red colored pants.

Other than his photoshoot, Lamjarred posted a picture full of colors that read: "Celebrate the colors of life." 

The post comes during the colorful month of celebrating pride, and fans wondered if the Moroccan singer supported the LGBTQ community, or just a coincidence that he decided to post this type of picture. 

Many users attacked the singer, stating the him supporting LGTBQ community would result in him losing his fans, and that it is not acceptable espiacialy for the Arab culture.

Also ReadSaad Lamjarred celebrates his parole with his familySaad Lamjarred sentenced to 6 years

However, Lamjarred did not confirm that the post comes as a supportive post for the queer community.

 

 

Tags:saad lamjarredLGBTQ+ community

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...