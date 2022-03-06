Putin and Hitler: Two Faces of The Same Coin!

ALBAWABA - Without sounding mean, Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler could be the same face of the same coin. This is not me saying it but people on the internet; the netizens who spent their lives making the odd wry comment or two, or three no doubt to brighten our lives!

The most imaginative according to social because it has since gone viral is the artwork made by Patrick Mulder on what looked like the Time Cover magazine of Putin morphed as Hitler with a mustache that has gone viral for its creativity.

Remember all those time travel scenarios where people talk about going back and killing Hilter? They'll say the same about Putin, so let's get it done now and skip the horrors yet to be inflicted. pic.twitter.com/Bqb5SxiEBz — James #iStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 #overthrowputin (@cybersmithIO) March 4, 2022

Now, this is not an official Time cover. The management of the US weekly has nothing to do with it. It has not been sanctioned. I don't think it even knew about it until it went public until it was splashed all over the tech world. The artist just went ahead and did it then posted on social media as if Time needs free advertising and or free publicity. But there you have it.

Viral photo claiming to be a TIME magazine cover alluding to the similarities between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German dictator Adolf Hitler isn’t real. https://t.co/nX3u7RPS1H — KARE 11 (@kare11) March 3, 2022

Mulder writes: "My TIME artwork has gone viral - so I thought it would be appropriate for me to write a little about it. The image is one out of a sequence of three I created on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I felt the official cover by TIME was uninspired and lacked conviction.

The future of its statehood and being a free country depends on their abilities and determination to fight the Russian invaders.#PutinWarCrimes #PutinHitler pic.twitter.com/1bvdK8p7cv — Messier33 (@_Messier33) March 5, 2022

Memes surrounding Putin have become so creative that they could be seen will, not so much as artwork, but something to glare at and ponder on.

After all, the Russian president did the one thing that will make him forever famous which is the invasion of Ukraine. Here is one:

#PutinHitler: ‘We will not attack civilians or residential areas..’



An approx. 406 civilians, including 14 children:



Yep, it’s BLANK🤬, no response🤬, because you FQKNG MURDERED THEM ALL🤬🤬 you spineless, evil, chickensh!t, vile, putrid FQCK!!!!!!🤬🤬#SaveUkraine!!!🇺🇦💔 pic.twitter.com/8Ryi9ckYPx — ♥️🇺🇦Hennessey🇺🇦♥️FQCK U RUSSIA🤬U 2 TX GQP😃🖕 (@Henness87) March 1, 2022

And another one

#PutinHitler those little steps that never lead to world domination pic.twitter.com/sNG5A6A2hE — yip (@RubyandBethany2) February 27, 2022

And another one

Mad dictators don't consider what's good for their people. They do what whatever it takes to retain control and to cement their warped legacy. The only time they will ever stop is when dead.#HitlerPutin #PutinHitler #Putin #Dictator #PutinWarCriminal #Russian #Russia #Ukriane pic.twitter.com/yZ1DmwObKO — Darren (@Red_Squirrel_41) February 27, 2022

So creative but vile and effective.