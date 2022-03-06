Putin and Hitler: Two Faces of The Same Coin!

  1. Home
Published March 6th, 2022 - 07:31 GMT
Putin
Putin (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Without sounding mean, Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler could be the same face of the same coin. This is not me saying it but people on the internet; the netizens who spent their lives making the odd wry comment or two, or three no doubt to brighten our lives!

The most imaginative according to social because it has since gone viral is the artwork made by Patrick Mulder on what looked like the Time Cover magazine of Putin morphed as Hitler with a mustache that has gone viral for its creativity. 

Now, this is not an official Time cover. The management of the US weekly has nothing to do with it. It has not been sanctioned. I don't think it even knew about it until it went public until it was splashed all over the tech world. The artist just went ahead and did it then posted on social media as if Time needs free advertising and or free publicity. But there you have it. 

Mulder writes: "My TIME artwork has gone viral - so I thought it would be appropriate for me to write a little about it. The image is one out of a sequence of three I created on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I felt the official cover by TIME was uninspired and lacked conviction.

 Memes surrounding Putin have become so creative that they could be seen will, not so much as artwork, but something to glare at and ponder on.

After all, the Russian president did the one thing that will make him forever famous which is the invasion of Ukraine. Here is one:

And another one 

And another one

So creative but vile and effective.

Tags:PutinHitlerUkrainePatrick Mulder

