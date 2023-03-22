  1. Home
  Putin down on knee and kisses Xi's hand

Putin down on knee and kisses Xi's hand

Published March 22nd, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin
A photo allegedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin kissing the hand of the Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Twitter/ @Amanda_Florian)

ALBAWABA - A photo allegedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on his knee and kissing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's hand has been widely shared on social media.

Jinping, general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, visited Russia from March 20 to 22 which was his first international meeting since his re-election as president during the 2023 National People's Congress.

However, the alleged photo was widely labelled as a fake by many people on social media who also said it was likely generated by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program.

A tech reporter posted a photo from the real meeting and highlighted that the chairs in the real meeting look different from the photo where Putin was seen kissing Xi's hand which supports the idea of the picture is fake, photoshopped or generated by AI technology.

Today, the Chinese president left Moscow after a two-day official visit where Jinping met Putin and both leaders expressed concerns about NATO expansion in Asia and agreed to deepen a partnership which has grown closer since the war in Ukraine.

