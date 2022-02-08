  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Putin Pot? Face of Russian President 'Promotes' Hash in Libya

Putin Pot? Face of Russian President 'Promotes' Hash in Libya

Published February 8th, 2022 - 08:12 GMT
Vladimir Putin's face on drugs in Libya
Libyan authorities announced busting hundreds of drug bars with Putin's face on labels. (Twitter)

Libyan authorities at Al Marj City to the northeast of the country announced confiscating around 300 bars of Hashish with photos of the Russian president Vladimir Putin used as labels.

According to a statement released by authorities on Monday, 323 bars of Hashish, each with 250 grams of the illegal drug were seized from drug smugglers in the coastal city of Al Marj, near Benghazi.

However, to officers' surprise, each bar was covered with plastic wrap and a photo of Vladimir Putin.

While authorities have been unable to explain the reason smugglers used Putin's photo, many online people suggested it is a way to promote the drug that has been gaining popularity in the war-torn country in recent years.

Local experts have linked this amount of drugs found near the beach to previous ones busted in recent weeks to unconfirmed news of a sunken drug-smuggling boat.

Tags:Vladimir PutinDrugsLibya

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...