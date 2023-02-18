Putin's weird legs movement stirs debate

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin once again becomes the talk of the internet after his latest meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus. However, this time his legs were highlighted.
A video was widely shared on social media showing Putin moving his feet in a weird way as if he "can't control them" during a meeting with Lukashenko at his residence outside Moscow.
Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023
Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn
In the clip, the Russian leader's legs were shaking as well as his hands.
The video ignited massive interaction on social media with some people mockingly commenting: "Music makes you lose control," while others baselessly claimed that Putin might be "ill."
Putin was a drumer... https://t.co/c15ydNjyen— JAP1892 (@jap1892) February 18, 2023
Leaders of Russia and Belarus held talks on Friday and discussed expanding military and economic cooperation amid the war in Ukraine which started around a year ago.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)