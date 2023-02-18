  1. Home
  3. Putin's weird legs movement stirs debate

Published February 18th, 2023 - 03:23 GMT
Russian President
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event marking the 30th anniversary of energy giant Gazprom via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on February 17, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin once again becomes the talk of the internet after his latest meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus. However, this time his legs were highlighted.

A video was widely shared on social media showing Putin moving his feet in a weird way as if he "can't control them" during a meeting with Lukashenko at his residence outside Moscow.

In the clip, the Russian leader's legs were shaking as well as his hands.

The video ignited massive interaction on social media with some people mockingly commenting: "Music makes you lose control," while others baselessly claimed that Putin might be "ill."

Leaders of Russia and Belarus held talks on Friday and discussed expanding military and economic cooperation amid the war in Ukraine which started around a year ago.

