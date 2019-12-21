“Qatari Live Matter”: Killing of a Qatari Student by American Police Provokes Public Outcry

According to the head of the state's Public Safety Department, the policeman shot the 25 year-old student, Mohamed Ahmed Al Hashemi, because he was roaming the street after knocking down a traffic sign, which led the officers to tackle and shoot him on the spot.

The 25-year-old student knocked down a traffic sign onto the road before the policeman ordered him to pick it up. According to local media reports, Al Hashemi refused and charged towards the trooper’s vehicle and kicked it. The policeman got out and attempted to subdue Al-Hashemi twice by using a taser, to no effect, and the suspect rushed towards the policeman and started a brawl.

أعلنت سلطات ولاية أريزونا الأميركية أن طالبا قطريا، قتل برصاص شرطي، وبحسب تصريحات رئيس إدارة السلامة العامة في الولاية أطلق الشرطي النار على الطالب عقب اندلاع شجار بينهما بسبب إلقاء المواطن القطري إشارة مرورية على الأرض#مرسال_قطر pic.twitter.com/NVnZHu20rm — شبكة مرسال قطر (@Marsalqatar) December 21, 2019

Translation: “The Arizona State authorities announced that a Qatari student was shot and killed by a policeman.”

The viral video shows the man appearing to comply with commands at first, then launching himself at the police officer. After that, the men begin tussling, and at one point, Al Hashemi throws the officer to the ground. This is when the police officer pulls out his weapon, shooting and killing Al Hashemi

أعلنت سلطات ولاية أريزونا الأميركية أن طالبا قطريا، قتل برصاص شرطي، وبحسب تصريحات رئيس إدارة السلامة العامة في الولاية أطلق الشرطي النار على الطالب عقب اندلاع شجار بينهما بسبب إلقاء المواطن القطري إشارة مرورية على الأرض pic.twitter.com/9YwlyKwImu — جاسم السليطي (@jassimrKgh7babL) December 21, 2019

Translation: “According to the head of the state's Public Safety Department, the policeman shot the student after a fight broke out between the two, because the Qatari citizen was holding a traffic sign while walking down the street.”

One social media expressed his anger towards the circulation of the video in which the student is being brutally shot, reminding people to respect the victim and his family and stop sharing his tragic incident online. “May his soul rest in peace.. My prayers goes to his grieving family. Please stop sharing these videos and show some respect,” Hamdan Tweeted, reminding people to respect the victim and his family.

الله يرحم الطالب القطري المبتعث لأمريكا ولا داعي لنشر أي فلم له رحمة و رأفةً بوالديه وأهله .. هذا تشهير سلبي بشخص متوفي !

وشنو يعني يفيد نشر الفيديو لشخص مقتول.. الله يهديكم بس. — حمد القحطاني 🇶🇦 (@hamdanqtr55500) December 21, 2019

Translation “May God have mercy on the Qatari student, may his soul rest in peace and my prayers goes out to his family and friends. There is no need to share any videos or photos of him, show some respect to his family who are grieving losing their kid right now..”