Queen Elizabeth Welcomed Gifts From Dubai Ruler As His Wife Fled To The UK

Two weeks after BBC released a series of videos filmed by his daughter Sheikha Latifa, describing herself as "a hostage," new reports are pointing that the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum had gifted a number of racehorses to the Queen of England in the spring of 2019, which was a critical time for the Al-Maktoum family.

According to UK press, Queen Elizabeth had welcomed a number of racehorses sent by the ruler of Dubai, at a time his well-known wife, Princess Haya of Jordan, had left him for good before settling in London, where she started legal action against him, demanding divorce and protection of her two kids.

The Times of London reported that in April 2019, Buckingham Palace received nine racehorses from Godolphin Racing, which is the stable owned by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. The gifts exchanged between the two leaders are only part of what the English press described as "a friendship," which is mainly "driven by their love for horses."

The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter https://t.co/roR1sQBV1b — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) March 1, 2021

However, Dubai's first family had been going through a number of critical situations, including international calls for the release of his daughters, Princesses Shamsa and Latifa, who have been reported to be abducted from the UK and India respectively, before being forced to live in villas owned by their father.

Following the story of Princess Latifa, whose escape plan failed in 2019, her step-mother Princess Haya was able to successfully leave to the UK with the help of foreign diplomats, before explaining that "she had been in fear for her life after hearing allegations that her husband had tortured and imprisoned his daughter, Princess Latifa."

Wow. Princess Haya claims an arranged marriage was being sought between her daughter Jalila — who is 12 — and Saudi crown prince MBS.



"I have seen what has happened to their sisters and I can’t face the fact that the same might happen to them," she said.https://t.co/MyTNukBQQk — Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) March 5, 2020

About a year later, a UK court revealed that Princess Haya had also accused her former husband of attempting to marry off their 12-year old daughter, Jalila, to the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, during the time she considered leaving the UAE.