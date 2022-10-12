Rapper Chucky Chuck Fumigates Fans With Marijuana

Audiences got 'high' after rapper Chucky Chuck used leaf blowers to distribute marijuana smoke to fans during his California concert.

A video went viral online from the concert by rapper Chucky Chuck at Kushstock in Adelanto showing a huge amount of marijuana smoke being spread at the crowds while they joyfully screamed.

'F**k a fog machine,' the rapper shared a video from the concert and wrote on his official Instagram account. The video got over one thousand likes in 2 days with 70 comments.

The marijuana cannons used at the event were made by ES Smokebusters, a company that makes custom cannabis creations, The New York Post reported.

Various reactions were made online as one commented: "Such a vibe," while another said: "Daaamn boy we gotta play a show together if thats how you roll out!".

Finally a normal concert pic.twitter.com/4IKfLPZvCU — Tay Keith 🇷🇺 (@Germaarig) October 11, 2022

US President Joe Biden announced a pardon of all prior Federal offences of simple possession of marijuana several days ago. He also asked all Governors to do the same with regard to state offences and suggested the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.