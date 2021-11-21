Is This REALLY The Super Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai on The Social Media?

ALBAWABA - It's ok, she is back safe and sound, well at least according to some of the social media posts. They are of course talking about the Chinese tennis superstar Peng Shuai who is nowhere to be seen at least till now.

V

Missing Chinese tennis star is seen in public for first time in 19 days: Peng Shuai smiles while flanked by officials at Beijing match... nearly three weeks after making rape claims about nation's ex-vice premier

======https://t.co/FKHHZIcciJ pic.twitter.com/bR4UqTBt3e — Επικαιρότητα - V - News (@triantafyllidi2) November 21, 2021

According to social pundits she appears all smiles while flanked by officials in a Beijing match on Sunday. So everyone, making a lot of communication noise the world-over can probably relax, well sort of.



Shuai appears for the first time 19 days after she disappeared from our radar screens on 2 November after accusing the Chinese former vice-premier Zhang Goali of forcing her to have sex with him. It was a complicated relationship between the two but this is the jest of it.

Newspapers all over the world, including western leaders have been simply asking were is the top Chinese player, why isn't she appearing in public. Then the London Daily Mail came up with a full-length feature about Shuai sauntering about with different poses.



"Peng, 35, can be seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event's official WeChat page," the British newspaper stated.

Before being happy and all smiles we want you to be safe and alive right now!!! We need to as LOUD as possible! We need to unite!!! She needs our help! Right now it's Peng Shuai, tomorrow it's gonna be someone else. This needs to end!!! #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/8eQj7l2g78 — #WhereIsPengShuai (@forehandonfleek) November 18, 2021



According to the daily, Shuai appeared after the World's Women Tennis Association threatened to pull tournaments from China, which would be costly for the country's economy.

In China, you can't see any news about Peng Shuai. The keyword is blocked. Because all media in China is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. That's why the Chinese become brainwashed who can't tell kindness and evil, who can't distinguish between truth and lies :( https://t.co/LJVeegimlQ — snowy_smile (@snowy_smile_) November 19, 2021



A UPI report went further suggesting the WTA is threatening to do more and is "planning to cut ties with China if it doesn't respond adequately to the disappearance of Chinese star Peng Shuai" who disappeared after making the sexual assault accusations.



Some of the social media buffs are not buying it. Besides the hashtag ((#WhereIsPengShuai) one wrote "is it possible that Peng Shuai is just casually eating dinner in Beijing, all smiles, while literally the whole world is worried and looking for her? Hmmm... "

Is it possible that Peng Shuai is just casually eating dinner in Beijing, all smiles, while literally the whole world is worried and looking for her? Hmmm... #WhereIsPengShuai — Women's Tennis Blog (@womenstennis) November 20, 2021

Another simply says it is "staged, I see an emaciated frightened woman in prison clothes in an unnatural doll's room, she smiles a little but her eyes don't (#PengShuai)."

staged, I see an emaciated frightened woman in prison clothes in an unnatural doll's room, she smiles a little but her eyes don't #PengShuai



Chinese staatsmedia: tennisster #Peng 'uit vrije wil thuis' en snel weer in openbaar https://t.co/Cb5ZylYiaS via @NOSsport — Battle4Whitehouse2024 (@annoz) November 20, 2021



