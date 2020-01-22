“Respect the Rules” Video of France's Macron Yelling at Israeli Police During Jerusalem Visit Goes Viral

French President Emmanuel Macron was filmed on camera snapping at an Israeli security guard after entering a French-administered church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“We know perfectly everybody knows the rules. I don’t like what you did in front of me. Go outside,” Macron said, pointing and gesturing with his hand to one of his Israeli police officers to leave the premises.

Coup de colère de #Macron contre la police israélienne à Jérusalem. Dans les pas de Chirac en 1996 pic.twitter.com/DKP5ICThTK — Ava Djamshidi (@AvaDjamshidi) January 22, 2020

Translation: “Macron snapping at Israeli police in Jerusalem.”

The French president’s reaction to the Israeli security happened after they had tried to follow him into a church considered to be French territory.

The Church of St. Anne is a Roman Catholic church located at Via Dolorosa in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. In 1856, the Ottoman Sultan presented it to Napoleon III. St. Anne's belongs to the French government and is administered by the Missionaries of Africa, commonly called "The White Fathers."

Since the incident went viral, the Israeli Police said in an official statement that following Macron's departure from the church, his team apologized for the incident and the French president shook the hands of the Israeli security forces at the scene.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened. In 1996, late French president Chirac also lost his cool, shouting that his treatment by Israeli security agents was a “provocation”.

Filmed squeezed in a crowd of people, the former president angrily questioned an officer. “What do you want? Me to go back to my plane and go back to France? Is that what you want?” he said. Chirac later refused to enter St Anne until Israel security left.

"WHAT DO YOU WANT ?!"

Comme un air de déjà vu : le coup de sang légendaire du président Jacques Chirac à Jérusalem en 1996, alors qu'une scène similaire a eu lieu ce mercredi entre Emmanuel Macron et les forces de sécurité israélienne pic.twitter.com/PANYKXHd1V — Ina.fr (@Inafr_officiel) January 22, 2020

France’s head of state is just one of dozens of foreign leaders visiting Israel for a two-day event commemorating the Holocaust and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.