Romeo and Protest: For the Third Time This Month, Lebanese Man Commits Suicide by Drinking Poison at Church Amid Crisis

A video of a young Lebanese man who ended his life as a last resort to escape Lebanon's economic crisis circulated the internet, joining a long list of Lebanese men who ended their lives in protest of the difficult living situation in the country.

According to the video shared by the Lebanese activist, Sabine Youssef, she identified the young man as Karim Fahd Naam.

شرب سمّ بالكنيسة !! لأن ما قادر يعيش ولا يعيّش عيلتو 😖 يا ربّ ليك لوين وصلونا

نشوف فيكن يوم يا كفّار #الثورة_مستمرةt pic.twitter.com/hA5VZ6Tcdo — Sabine Jean Youssef (@sabineyoussef86) January 7, 2020

Translation: “He drank poison at church because he couldn’t support his family or even himself… May his soul rest in peace.”

Karim started his speech by saying: "Good morning... morning of the revolution. “I decided to drink poison and end my life at church because I am a believer God is my last resort… I am no longer able to give my children a decent life nor support myself.”

In the video, Karim pleads charities to support his children after his death, asking the church’s Bishop to contribute to his education fees at her University.

Karim Fahd Naam’s suicide is the third in less than a month.

A 40-year-old Lebanese man, Dany Abu Haidar, shot himself in the head with a hunting gun at the family house after his employer had reportedly terminated him last Wednesday. Last Sunday, a heavily indebted villager, Naji Al Fulaiti, hung himself over a 700,000 Lebanese pound debt and after failing to give his daughter 1,000 Lebanese pounds to buy a flatbread.