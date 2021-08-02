Ronaldo’s Sister Denied COVID19 in the Past but Has Pneumonia Now

Even though she has stirred controversy several times in the past over her views on COVID-19, Katia Aveiro has announced catching the virus and that she has been hospitalized after suffering acute pneumonia.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo's 44-years old sister told her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, but that her deteriorated condition required her to be hospitalized in her native town of Madeira

Aveiro who is a singer turned influencer had sparked online debates last October following media statements in which she attacked the global response to the novel coronavirus, only days after her brother, the renowned football star announced testing positive for the virus, dubbing COVID-19 as "the biggest fraud I’ve ever seen."

Katia Aveiro expressed her distrust in claims that the virus is dangerous and called on everyone else to regard it as they do towards other diseases. She had stressed global lockdowns citing economic damage caused by governments' policies to curb the spread of the virus.

However, it is not clear if Aveiro has been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.