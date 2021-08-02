  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Ronaldo’s Sister Denied COVID19 in the Past but Has Pneumonia Now

Ronaldo’s Sister Denied COVID19 in the Past but Has Pneumonia Now

Published August 2nd, 2021 - 06:26 GMT
Katia Aveiro
Katia Aveiro has stirred contrversry with her views on the virus since October 2020. (Instagram)

Even though she has stirred controversy several times in the past over her views on COVID-19, Katia Aveiro has announced catching the virus and that she has been hospitalized after suffering acute pneumonia. 

Also ReadThe Coronavirus Is Disrupting All Plans; From the Italian Football League to Hollywood!The Coronavirus Is Disrupting All Plans; From the Italian Football League to Hollywood!

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo's 44-years old sister told her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, but that her deteriorated condition required her to be hospitalized in her native town of Madeira

Aveiro who is a singer turned influencer had sparked online debates last October following media statements in which she attacked the global response to the novel coronavirus, only days after her brother, the renowned football star announced testing positive for the virus, dubbing COVID-19 as "the biggest fraud I’ve ever seen."

Katia Aveiro expressed her distrust in claims that the virus is dangerous and called on everyone else to regard it as they do towards other diseases. She had stressed global lockdowns citing economic damage caused by governments' policies to curb the spread of the virus.

Also ReadThe Coronavirus Is Disrupting All Plans; From the Italian Football League to Hollywood!Ronaldo Turns His Two Four-Star Hotels Into Covid-19 Hospitals

Translation: "Well, I'm happy and I hope it gives her good strength, she deserves it for being irresponsible."

However, it is not clear if Aveiro has been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet. 

Tags:katia aveiroCristiano RonaldoCOVID19PneumoniaVirushospital

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...