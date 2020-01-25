A Royal Scandal: Qatar Prince and PM Under Fire After Sharing a Photo With a Bottle of ‘Whiskey’

A recent photo of the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, who appears in the company of Hamad bin Jassim, the former Qatari foreign minister, in a tent while preparing food with a bottle of whiskey in the background, went viral on social media.

The bottle of alcohol was pointed out by a Saudi Twitter user who mocked the Qatari prince and his foreign minister amid political unrest between the two countries saying: “The Saudis locked them in a tent.”

Translation: “Tents and bonfires and rice and fish and a bottle of WHISKEY? It always amazes me what money and power does to people..”

Since the scandalous image stirred quite the debate, social media investigated the bottle of alcohol enough to reveal its name, price, and even country of manufacture.

Armenia’s Arabic account on Twitter commented on the viral image: “It looks like the Arygac drink, which is the nobility drink, started with manufacture in 1887, and its grades vary as the price of 5 stars reaches 144 dollars."

Translation: “This is an Armenian liquor that was made for royals since 1887 and costs around 144$.. We’re proud to present it as a product of Armenia.”

The incident happened after the scandalous fall of the former Emir of Qatar and his foreign minister.

Translation: “May God save us from their sins.”