Rumour Has It: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince May Have Been Hospitalized After Contracting the Coronavirus

Riham Darwish

Published March 5th, 2020 - 09:58 GMT
The news were widely circulated after a US-based journalist reported the news through her personal Twitter account. (Twitter)

Unverified news of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammad Bin Zayed being placed in quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus has been widely circulated across the internet after a US-based journalist reported it through her personal Twitter account.

Translation: "It's been confirmed to us that the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammad Bin Zayed has been hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic at Abu Dhabi after falling ill. He's since been quarantined inside his palace after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He's caught it through a Filipina maid who works at the family's palace. Witnesses confirm that he's been out of sight for a few days."

Other social media users cited an Israeli news channel report, while others referred to an Emirati human rights activist and a whistleblower called Abdullah al-Taweel, saying that "he had got the news from a sources close to the Emirati royal family".

One Twitter user reported that MBZ caught the virus during a meeting with a high-ranking Iranian official, who has been infected, pointing out to many coronavirus cases that were announced among Iranian ministers and politicians.

Translation: "The coronavirus has infected many Iranian officials, and this confirms the news about MBZ contracting the disease. Some media sources revealed that MBZ got infected during a secret meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour who has been tested positive and quarantined lately."

Social media users noted that Emirati authorities didn't release any statements to deny or confirm these reports and that some Twitter accounts have taken down relevant-tweets, suggesting their invalidity.

Translate: "We no longer believe this news. We've heard it a lot whether about him or about El-Sisi and they always turn out to be rumors."


