Rumour Has It: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince May Have Been Hospitalized After Contracting the Coronavirus

Unverified news of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammad Bin Zayed being placed in quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus has been widely circulated across the internet after a US-based journalist reported it through her personal Twitter account.

تأكد لنا نقل ولي عهد ابوظبي محمد بن زايد الى مستشفى كليفلاند بابوظبي ساعات مصاب بوعكة صحية ثم نقل الى حجر صحي داخلي في قصره مصاباً #فيروس_كورونا ونقل المرض عدوى من عاملة فلبينية في قصر العائلة

الشواهد توكد تواري بن زايد عن الأنظار منذ بضعة أيام #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/A07Dl0H6r1 — Karen Ann caryl (@caryl_karen) March 4, 2020

Translation: "It's been confirmed to us that the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammad Bin Zayed has been hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic at Abu Dhabi after falling ill. He's since been quarantined inside his palace after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He's caught it through a Filipina maid who works at the family's palace. Witnesses confirm that he's been out of sight for a few days."

Other social media users cited an Israeli news channel report, while others referred to an Emirati human rights activist and a whistleblower called Abdullah al-Taweel, saying that "he had got the news from a sources close to the Emirati royal family".

Prominent Emirati human rights activist & whistleblower Abdullah al-Taweel quoted a source stating: “I got news from a private source in the presence of Mohammed bin Zayed, stating that he is in quarantine after contracting the corona virus, which the UAE govt is keeping secret.” — Indo-Pacific News (@IndoPac_Info) March 5, 2020

Israel Channel N12. He claimed that #MohammadBinZayed, the Crown Prince of the #UAE, was diagnosed with #coronavirus.

Were quarantined in the private area created in the prince palace, whose results were positive.

FROM A PHILIPPIN WORKING AT THE PALACE. #Covid_19 #COVID2019 #EU pic.twitter.com/33GH7htsaF — enderr ucgul (@EnderUcgul) March 4, 2020

One Twitter user reported that MBZ caught the virus during a meeting with a high-ranking Iranian official, who has been infected, pointing out to many coronavirus cases that were announced among Iranian ministers and politicians.

فيروس كورونا اصاب مسؤولين كبار في ايران وهذا مايؤكد اصابة محمد بن زايد ،

وكشفت مصادر اعلامية ان الفيروس انتقل الى محمد بن زايد اثناء اجتماع سري عقدة مع رئيس الأمن القومي بالبرلمان الأيراني / مجتبى ذو النور،

الذي كان حاملآ للمرض و كشف مؤخرآ اصابة بفيروس كورونا ويرقد الان في العزل — عاموس قباص آل سالم (@Amos_Alsalem) March 5, 2020

Translation: "The coronavirus has infected many Iranian officials, and this confirms the news about MBZ contracting the disease. Some media sources revealed that MBZ got infected during a secret meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour who has been tested positive and quarantined lately."

Social media users noted that Emirati authorities didn't release any statements to deny or confirm these reports and that some Twitter accounts have taken down relevant-tweets, suggesting their invalidity.

The crown prince of the emirate of #AbuDhabi Mohammad bin Zayed reportedly has the #coronavirus.



He allegedly got the virus from a #Filipino working in the palace. pic.twitter.com/PDdcXRAqQc pic.twitter.com/hG7b0l5S4d — Foreign Policy Platform (@PlatformPolicy) March 5, 2020

لم نعد نصدق مثل هذه الأخبار

فقد سمعناها كثيرا من قبل ومللناها .

سواء عنه أو عن السيسي .

وفي النهاية يتضح أنها إشاعات . — Chico (@Chico51976142) March 4, 2020

Translate: "We no longer believe this news. We've heard it a lot whether about him or about El-Sisi and they always turn out to be rumors."