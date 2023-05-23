Russia compares Bakhmut with liberating Berlin in 1945

  1. Home
Published May 23rd, 2023 - 09:46 GMT
Bakhmut
This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 20, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord shows members of Wagner group waving a Russian national flag and Wagner Group's flag on the rooftop of a damaged building in Bakhmut. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian newspapers and television were criticized for comparing capturing Bakhmut city to liberating Berlin by the Red Army in 1945.

The "Battle of Berlin" was one of the final battles of World War II. It took place from April 20 to May 2, 1945, and ended with the fall of Berlin to the Soviet Red Army.

Russian TV anchors have compared Berlin's fall to the capture of Bakhmut city on Saturday by the Wagner group, which is a Russian paramilitary organization.

Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin announced: "Today at noon, Bakhmut was fully captured."  In a video shared on Telegram, the Wagner leader appeared accompanied by members of his group and holding Russian flag announcing capturing the city.

Nevertheless, some Russian anchors celebrated capturing Bakhmut by using its old, Soviet-used name, Artyomovsk. A journalist said: "The myth that Artyomovsk is an unassailable fortress has been crushed."

"Bakhmut is taken. What next? The city has again become Artyomovsk," said a bright red headline on the front of Komsomolskaya Pravda, according to The Los Angeles Times.

