Is Russia Crafting A Peace Deal Between Syria And Israel?

Published March 2nd, 2021 - 07:21 GMT
Last week, news sources have speculated the reasons Russia led a prisoners' swap deal between Israel and Syria. (Shutterstock: Alexey Struyskiy)

Over the last few weeks, several interactions between Syria and Israel have been initiated throughout Russia, sparking questions over whether Moscow is planning to get Tel Aviv and Damascus closer together, maybe through a historic peace deal.

Questions over the changing dynamic connecting Israel and Syria influenced by the Russian mediator began when Moscow crafted a prisoners' swap deal between the two countries last week.

According to the New York Times, the deal includes a secret condition that Israel has already agreed on, funding a vaccination program in Syria using the Russian jab, Sputnik V.

Moreover, several news sources have suggested that the Russian pact includes a search for the remains of well-known Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who was able to develop close relationships with Syrian political and military leaders during the 1960s, becoming a chief adviser to the Minister of Defense, before being uncovered and executed in a Damascus public square in 1965.

Israel has repeatedly demanded receiving Cohen's remains with no Syrian responses for the record. Yet, it's rumored that Russia is currently leading efforts to place his remains in preparation for sending them to Israel as soon as possible.

Commenting on the news, some social media users argued that Russia is trying to support Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts for reelection as he faces tough competition in yet another early election.

Others wondered whether or not this latest deal between Damascus and Tel Aviv could pave the way for full diplomatic ties between the two countries, as long as Russia is trying to "bring both sides together."

