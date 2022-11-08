Russia destroys 'Milan' mural in Mariupol

Russia is accused of destroying the mural of 'Milan,' a 6-year-old girl who was wounded in Russian attacks on Mariupol city back in 2015.

Milan's mother was killed while trying to save her baby girl from the Russian shelling in 2015. Her mother believed to cover Milan with her body to protect her. Russia is said to have fully destroyed the mural on Mira Avenue.

Following her injury, Milan lost her leg, but she learned how to walk again. Piotr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, commented on ruining the famous Milan mural saying: "Restoration after the work carried out is impossible even in the future."

Russia invaded Ukraine after the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin of a 'special military operation' on Feb. 24. Putin also recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to a UN report, the Russia-Ukraine conflict killed nearly 5,800 people during the first 7 months. UN Human Rights Monitoring Misson also said that the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”.