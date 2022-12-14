Russian anchor mocks Ukraine's air raid sirens

ALBAWABA - A video of a Russian television anchor mockingly imitating air raid sirens in Ukraine provoked wide denunciation on the internet.

Vladimir Solovyov appeared in a video in which he immitated the sound of air raid sirens. The famous Russian propagandist posted the video on his own Telegram channel on Oct. 11 with a caption: "WARNING! Air Alarm."

Russian state TV mocks Ukraine's air raid sirens pic.twitter.com/eY4rqKhuUY — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) December 13, 2022

While Solovyov was mockingly performing the sounds of the air raid sirens, two people were seen hardly laughing. Some people claimed that the clip was shared right after Russia's first round of civilian infrastructure strikes on Ukraine.

The video, which was posted by author Samuel Ramani on Twitter, received huge interaction on Twitter with over 332,400 views and a blast of comments and retweets.

'How low can you go?' a commenter asked, while another wrote: "there's a spot in hell waiting for these scum."

They won't be laughing when theirs are sounding. — Kat Lyst (@KPickhart) December 13, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced invading Kyiv in an alleged 'special military operation' on Feb. 24. Putin also recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, a decision which was met with widespread condemnation from the United States and the West.