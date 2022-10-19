Russian Politician's Iconic Hairstyle Ignites Wave of Mockery

  1. Home
Published October 19th, 2022 - 08:31 GMT
Russia politician Valentina Aleksandrovna
Russia politician Valentina Aleksandrovna was mocked over her iconic hairstyle. (Twitter/ @dzennon)

Tons of thousands of comments and posts were made after photos belonging to a Russian politician were shared on social media. Valentina Petrenko's weird hairstyle became the main talk online.

Despite the fact that the Russian politician's hairstyle is new, social media users are recently sharing her photos and mocking her unusual hairstyle. Some people 'shockingly' said that this is the first time they see her hair.

Not only her iconic hairstyle made headlines, but also people talked about her weird eyebrows. 

Social media users mocked Valentina Petrenko's weird hairstyle by sharing photos of certain cartoons, including Transilvania and Simpsons, linking some of their characters who have weird hairstyles to the Russian politician.

About Valentina Petrenko

Valentina Aleksandrovna Petrenko was born in August 1955 in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. She is a Russian politician who served as a Russian Federation Senator from Khakassia from 2001 to 2011. Valentina is fluent in Russian, Polish, English, and Spanish.

