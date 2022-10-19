Russian Politician's Iconic Hairstyle Ignites Wave of Mockery

Tons of thousands of comments and posts were made after photos belonging to a Russian politician were shared on social media. Valentina Petrenko's weird hairstyle became the main talk online.

Despite the fact that the Russian politician's hairstyle is new, social media users are recently sharing her photos and mocking her unusual hairstyle. Some people 'shockingly' said that this is the first time they see her hair.

Every time pics of Valentina Petrenko’s resurfaces anywhere on the World Wide Web, it’s as if I’ve never seen them 1,000 times before. Girl😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/b4T1Dogk4Q — Keisha (@Hey_MissKeisha) October 13, 2022

Not only her iconic hairstyle made headlines, but also people talked about her weird eyebrows.

Social media users mocked Valentina Petrenko's weird hairstyle by sharing photos of certain cartoons, including Transilvania and Simpsons, linking some of their characters who have weird hairstyles to the Russian politician.

It’s easy to know which picture Valentina Petrenko takes to the hair dresser pic.twitter.com/MqawCK8eh2 — pour_some_sugar_on_me (@poursomesugar92) October 14, 2022

#Siberian lawmaker #ValentinaPetrenko a former senator of Khakassia in southern #Russia went viral after pictures resurfaced of her #MargeSimpson hairstyle last week. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NO6pKmM9Rm — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) October 16, 2022

About Valentina Petrenko

Valentina Aleksandrovna Petrenko was born in August 1955 in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. She is a Russian politician who served as a Russian Federation Senator from Khakassia from 2001 to 2011. Valentina is fluent in Russian, Polish, English, and Spanish.