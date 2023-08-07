Russian war didn't touch Kyiv beach clubs!

ALBAWABA - A video allegedly showing a beach club in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has stirred debate on social media after people seem careless about the ongoing war.

In the clip, both males and females appeared enjoying their time on the beach while wearing swimwear and getting tan.

An X user posted the video and wrote: "There is currently a party at the Beach Club in war-torn Kyiv Ukraine."

The social media platform user called Dom Lucre also mocked that people are worried about what is going on in Kyiv while the people there are having fun.

He maintained: "Please keep the people of Ukraine in your prayers." The video allegedly showing a beach club in the Ukraine capital has gained over 5.6 million views in a short time.

A person slammed military aid to Ukraine and commented: "WE MUST GIVE MORE MONEY TO UKRIANE."

Another added: "I need to go to Ukraine to see some of the benefits of our tax dollars."

On the other hand, some people denied this being taken in Kyiv, saying there's nothing to clarify or confirm this clip was taken in Ukraine, adding that it could be anywhere in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.