Satellite photos show new army camp for Wagner

ALBAWABA - The Associated Press analyzed satellite images on Saturday, that revealed the presence of a recently constructed military-style new camp in Belarus.

Statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials indicated the possibility of this camp being utilised to accommodate fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

An abandoned military base near Minsk is being reused, according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



Experts, referring to satellite images from June 15 and June 30, believe that the images show a new camp of PMC "Wagner" in Belarus.



Local media reports and expert analysis on the timing of the sudden construction suggests the camp could have been built for incoming Wagner forces after their mutiny and subsequent withdrawal from Russia.

Upon reviewing satellite imagery obtained from Planet Labs, The Post discovered the rapid assembly of over 250 new tents at an abandoned military base near the village of Tsel in central Belarus. Each tent measures approximately 16 feet in width and 36 feet in length, and this construction took place within a week.