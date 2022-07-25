  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Saudi ‘Warns’ YouTube Over ‘Inappropriate’ Ads

Saudi ‘Warns’ YouTube Over ‘Inappropriate’ Ads

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published July 25th, 2022 - 08:51 GMT
Saudi ‘Warns’ YouTube Over ‘Inappropriate’ Ads
(Shutterstock: JpegPhotographer)

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia's General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) along with the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) released a joint statement addressed to YouTube, demanding the removal of 'offensive' advertisement that showed among the video-sharing giant's content. 

Also ReadThe Male Model Challenges Gender Norms in Saudi Arabia (AFP)The Male Model Challenges Gender Norms in Saudi Arabia (AFP)

Expressing discontent with several videos shown to users of YouTube in Saudi Arabia, the two government entities threatened to impose fines on the platform if no action is taken to stop what has been called "offensive" and "inappropriate" content that "goes against Saudi values and culture".

Saudi youtube ads

Source: Twitter

The statement added, "We will follow up the commitment of the platform and, if the offensive content continues to be broadcast, necessary legal measures that are in line with the audiovisual communication and media regulations in the country, will be taken".

"We have requested YouTube to delete all of these adverts and adhere by the rules of the nation" - Official statement

Even though the statement did not name video ads that have stirred anger in Saudi Arabia, most commentators in the kingdom voiced support for the decision, saying that internet giants should "show respect" for the Saudi culture.

Also ReadThe Male Model Challenges Gender Norms in Saudi Arabia (AFP)Were Saudi's Latest Reforms Inspired by the White House?

Some social media users noted that content shown on YouTube includes "videos that target kids with messages that do not comply with Saudi values", highlighting that most children in Saudi Arabia use YouTube on a regular basis.

According to Saudi sources, publishing content contradicting Saudi values can carry out the punishment of fines of up to 3 million Saudi Riyals and 5 years in jail.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaYoutubeads

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...