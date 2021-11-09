  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Saudi Employer Attempts to Rape Kenyan Domestic Worker on Video Triggering Internet Outcry

Saudi Employer Attempts to Rape Kenyan Domestic Worker on Video Triggering Internet Outcry

Published November 9th, 2021 - 07:22 GMT
Video of rape attempt
Saudi authorities announced arresting the man in the video. (Twitter)

In recent hours, social media platforms in the MENA region have been busy with a viral video showing a Saudi young man trying to rape a Kenyan domestic worker in his house. 

Also Read'Nigerian Housekeeper for Sale' Ad in Lebanon Prompts Calls to End Modern-Day Slavery'Nigerian Housekeeper for Sale' Ad in Lebanon Prompts Calls to End Modern-Day Slavery

As soon as the video made it online, thousands of commentators shared it or parts of it demanding serious actions by Saudi authorities to make sure such incidents never happen again.

The rape attempt is believed to have taken place in the Saudi city of Qassim. In the video, the Saudi employer can be seen as he tries to sexually attack the domestic worker while she resists him and tries to ask for help.

The video also shows the predator as he watched the door in fear of people showing up and learning about his crime. Later, Saudi police in Qassim announced arresting the young man shown in the video back in September at the time of the incident.

Translation: "Qassim police: the sexual harassment of a domestic worker has been handled at the time of its happening."

Besides expressing utter shock at the video on the hashtag #حق_العاملة_الكينية (Kenyan worker's right), online people called on Saudi authorities to take immediate action to punish the perpetrator with the most severe sentences to ensure that such actions never take place in Saudi again.

Other online people remembered previous human rights violations against domestic workers that took place in the MENA region, hoping that the culture stops giving employers the "permission" to "enslave" people who work for them.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaQassimKenyan domestic worker

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...