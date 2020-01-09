Saudi Influencer Under Fire After Sharing a Video of Her Wedding Ceremony With a Christian American

A Saudi Influencer received a massive backlash after she shared a video on her social media, in which she is getting married to a Christian American.

The incident sparked a controversy due to the fact that Muslim females are forbidden to marry men from different faiths.

The Saudi bride appeared in the video, dressed in a short white wedding dress, making vows to her husband, who makes his vows in Arabic as she and the guests laugh.

During his vows, the husband says that the secret of their love is the difference in cultures and backgrounds, saying: “Some people believe that they have to be from the same background or culture or belong to the same religion, but our love is stronger than anything in the world.”

Reactions of social media users to the controversial video were mostly negative, where people argued that this civil marriage is forbidden in Islam, and therefore is not legal.

Translation: “False marriage.. Allah will never bless this marriage, because a Muslim woman can never marry a Christian man, it’s as if she’s just having an affair.”

Translation: “Poor guy, he’s now stuck with her. “You should have made him convert to Islam before you married him.. You have just committed an unforgivable sin.”

On the other hand, some social media users argued that the couple have personal freedom, and that the people who are attacking them do not have the right to patronize them or control their lives.

Translation: “You seem truly happy, unlike marriages in the Middle East where criminals get to marry women only to torture them and then cheat on them. Live your life, I wish you a happy one.”