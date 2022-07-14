Saudi Law: 3 Years in Jail for Use of 'Racist Words'

It is no secret that Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a series of social and legal reforms for several years now, particularly since the rise of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to power in 2017. In recent months, the ultra-conservative kingdom has been drafting a new penal code, one that has been generating lots of reactions.

Many Saudi legal experts have been sharing excerpts of the forthcoming penal code that will inaugurate a new era in Saudi Arabia.

"العنصرية" -وخطاب الكراهية- أصبحت جريمة وفقا لمشروع "نظام العقوبات" الجديد:



"يُعدّ تمييزا عنصرياً كل استثناء أو تقييد أو تفضيل يقوم على أساس العرق أو اللون أو النسب أو الأصل القومي أو الإثني"

مادة 217



العقوبة:

سجن يصل إلى 3 سنوات وغرامة تصل إلى 100 ألف pic.twitter.com/rcD00YgPGN — المحامي نايف آل منسي (@nayef_almnsi) July 10, 2022

Translation: "Racism and hate speech is becoming a crime according to the new penal code."

Among the articles shared, unofficially so far, is one that will carry out a punishment of up to three years in jail and a fine of no more than 100k Saudi Riyals (~$27,000 USD) for individuals using racist language or hate speech in the kingdom.

A screenshot has been shared by Saudi lawyer Nayef Al Mansi on Twitter detailing a number of offenses highlighted in the new penal code for crimes against society.

The yet-to-be-ratified article 217 bans the use of discriminatory language that would "provide an exception, restrict, or favor individuals based on race, color, descent, or national or ethnic origins".

The Saudi lawyer then added in a tweet a number of racist words used by some Saudis, saying they are examples of words that would lead to three years in jail per the new law.

Of the words shared by Nayef Al Mansi are ones such as "nationalized (referring to Saudis of other origins), 110, and remains of pilgrims". Using or supporting the use of such words will soon lead to legal consequences, once the new Saudi penal code is finalized.

الماده ماشملت التفضيل على أساس الجنس رغم أن المملكة وقعت على اتفاقية منع التمييز ضد المرأة! https://t.co/NrYV3o7e2h — أمل الشبح الأسود. (@amalghost) July 12, 2022

Translation: "The article does not include discrimination of the basis of gender even though the kingdom signed an agreement discrimination against women."

While the new law resulted in mostly positive responses by Saudis and expats living in the country, some people noted that it does not carry out similar punishment for discrimination on the basis of gender, arguing that it should have been included in the new law to protect women's rights in Saudi Arabia.