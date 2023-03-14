  1. Home
Saudi transgender commits suicide

Published March 14th, 2023 - 11:20 GMT
ALBAWABA - Saudi transgender young man/woman committed suicide after his/her family rejected him/her after returning from abroad, where he/she was taking hormonal treatment to give him/her feminine characteristics.

The transsexual's suicide story, and suicide note was widely shared by pioneers of social networking sites. His/her real name was not known to ALBAWABA but was called Eden.

According to the suicide note, the transgender was a student in Georgia, but then he/she traveled to the United States after meeting three people online who claimed to be standing by him/her and supporting him/her financially and morally and will provide him/her everything he/she needs during her stay in the U.S.

 The transgender, however, found out later that the three people were sent by his/her family in order to convince him/her to return back to Saudi Arabia, where his/her origins go back.

The transgender said in the suicide note that upon his/her return to Saudi Arabia, after he/she was convinced of this and that he/she would be fine among his/her family, that his/her family had truly welcomed him/her at first.

But things turned upside down later when his/her family began searching in his/her things and found drugs for hormonal treatment, which means that he/she continues to follow his desire to be a female.

The transgender also mentioned that he/she was also treated with disgust by his family.

It was not possible to obtain more information about how the transgender arrived in the United States, or how he/she went through sexual transition, or at what stage it began.

Social media activists launched the hashtag #JusticeForEden #HerNameWasEden, amid calls to hold accountable those accused of pushing the transgender to end his/her life, who are his/her family and the three people he met online and pushed him/her to return back again to Saudi Arabia.

The family of the deceased confirmed the news of his/her death, with an announcement it published on Twitter, in which it mentioned the details of the burial and condolences.

