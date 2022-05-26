Saudi Women Fly Towards Equality! Flyadeal Operates First All-female Trip

During the past few years, Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress of involving women in the labour force. Females have now become an important part of the Saudi economy.

In a move called historic, Flyadeal aviation which is affiliated to Saudi Airlines, carried out its first-ever all-female crew flight.

بطاقم نسائي فقط.. إتمام أول رحلة طيران سعودية



في خطوة تعتبر الأولى في تاريخ البلاد نفذت شركة الطيران السعودية "آديل" أول رحلة لها بطاقم نسائي بالكامل يوم الخميس الماضي بين العاصمة الرياض وجدّة. — سكوب - Scope (@2020Scopee) May 23, 2022

According to Flyadeal’s spokesperson Emad Iskandarani, the all-female crew flight took off from the Saudi capital Riyadh to Jeddah last Thursday.

Activists and women's rights advocates hailed this move as a huge step toward achieving equality between women and men as well as a great start for a new era for Saudi women.

شاهد.. صور جديدة لقائدتي طائرة أول رحلة طيران نسائية في المملكة تثير تفاعلا واسعا https://t.co/qHJ6VT4XEL — أهل الأرض 🌐 الأيام تتغير وتتبدل و الأحداث تتكرر (@4pi95otr4XQhpvE) May 23, 2022

Saudi women in recent years achieved great success in making a mark in the labor market, filling jobs that were the preserve of male workers in the previous years; these included train drivers, delivery drivers, and chefs.

This huge development in the kingdom is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 which is a strategic framework to reduce Saudi dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.