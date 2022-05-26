  1. Home
Saudi Women Fly Towards Equality! Flyadeal Operates First All-female Trip

Published May 26th, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
Flyadeal aviation which is affiliated to the Saudi Airlines, carried out its first ever all-female crew flight.
Flyadeal aviation operated its first ever all-female crew flight. (Flyadeal/ Twitter)

During the past few years, Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress of involving women in the labour force. Females have now become an important part of the Saudi economy.

In a move called historic, Flyadeal aviation which is affiliated to Saudi Airlines, carried out its first-ever all-female crew flight.

According to Flyadeal’s spokesperson Emad Iskandarani, the all-female crew flight took off from the Saudi capital Riyadh to Jeddah last Thursday.

Activists and women's rights advocates hailed this move as a huge step toward achieving equality between women and men as well as a great start for a new era for Saudi women.

Saudi women in recent years achieved great success in making a mark in the labor market, filling jobs that were the preserve of male workers in the previous years; these included train drivers, delivery drivers, and chefs.

This huge development in the kingdom is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 which is a strategic framework to reduce Saudi dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. 

