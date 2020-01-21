"Save Amal" Video of Domestically Abused Saudi Woman Pleading for Help Goes Viral

Till this day, women in the Middle East are still subjected to abuse by their husband, father, or brother, despite attempts to raise awareness about domestic abuse and activists calling for women's rights in the region.

A new victim of domestic abuse came to the spotlight, as she decided to seek help from people on Social Media. In the viral video, the woman pleads for help after being abused by her brother and her family.

Her brother is beating her to the point that she bleeds and she's asking for help why isn't anybody helping her?And for the people that are saying that maybe she did something really wrong and she deserves being beaten violence is not the answer

The Saudi woman, Amal, appeared in poor condition and bruising on her face, saying she was beaten by her brother after her latest visit to her family's home.

#انقذو_امل

As Amal mentions in the video, she was divorced from her husband because of her brother, and she lost the right to guardianship over her children.

#انقذو_امل

Amal sought the help of the justice system, but it did not do her justice due to "misogyny and corruption" in the conservative kingdom.

كان طليقي يحميني من اخواني وبعض من الاقارب الذين لا يملكون الرحمه دمروه ودمرو ولدي حتى استغلوه ماديا وتسببو له في تعب نفسي وجسدي وتم تهديدي قبل يومين من قبل اخي باارسال مباحث علي وتهديدي بااخي الثاني الذي اذاني واذى ابني وتحريض ابني من قبله بااني املك سلاح دمروحياتنا

Translation: “My ex husband used to protect me from my family and brothers, who mercilessly tormented me and tore my family apart..”

Meanwhile, activists on social media are enraged by Amal’s story. Creating a hashtag #أنقذوا_أمل (#SaveAmal), Saudi women shared their own experiences with family violence and demanded their rights, highlighting domestic abuse as a major issue in the Gulf and the Middle East at large.