  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. "Save Amal" Video of Domestically Abused Saudi Woman Pleading for Help Goes Viral

"Save Amal" Video of Domestically Abused Saudi Woman Pleading for Help Goes Viral

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published January 21st, 2020 - 05:27 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
Screenshot // Twitter

Till this day, women in the Middle East are still subjected to abuse by their husband, father, or brother, despite attempts to raise awareness about domestic abuse and activists calling for women's rights in the region. 

A new victim of domestic abuse came to the spotlight, as she decided to seek help from people on Social Media. In the viral video, the woman pleads for help after being abused by her brother and her family.

The Saudi woman, Amal, appeared in poor condition and bruising on her face, saying she was beaten by her brother after her latest visit to her family's home.

As Amal mentions in the video, she was divorced from her husband because of her brother, and she lost the right to guardianship over her children. 

Amal sought the help of the justice system, but it did not do her justice due to "misogyny and corruption" in the conservative kingdom. 

Translation: “My ex husband used to protect me from my family and brothers, who mercilessly tormented me and tore my family apart..”

Meanwhile, activists on social media are enraged by Amal’s story. Creating a hashtag #أنقذوا_أمل (#SaveAmal), Saudi women shared their own experiences with family violence and demanded their rights, highlighting domestic abuse as a major issue in the Gulf and the Middle East at large. 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...