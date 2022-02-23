Save Sheikh Jarrah: Palestinian With Crutches Stands up to The Israeli Police 

ALBAWABA - Mohammad Abo Al-Hummus is a Palestinian activist. He is now in Sheikh Jarrah to express solidarity with the 15 Palestinian families who face evictions from their homes by the Israeli courts so that Jewish settlers can move in their place.

تحية لهذا المقدسي النبيل محمد ابو الحمص في حي الشيخ جراح، الذي أظهر بطولة وتحدي في مواجهة جنود الاحتلال والمستوطنين المسلحين، ووضع طاولة مكتبه وعكازه، مقابل المستوطن بن غفير.. لما له تأثير في المشهد المقدسي.

القدس الفرادة في التحدي الفلسطيني pic.twitter.com/UhEN9JFwS7 — Maher Alyousefi (@MaherAlyousefi) February 22, 2022

The fight is on to resist the removal by the Palestinian family members who have been in their homes since the 1950s but were at the brunt end of Israeli extremists and Israeli settlers.

الاعتداء على الناشط محمد أبو الحمص من قبل الاحتلال في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس pic.twitter.com/caFa1Hcob3 — سُهَادْ 𓂆 (@itsnotsuhad) February 23, 2022

Abo Al-Hummus is on the ground daily in Sheikh Jarrah to resist with the families. A resident of Al Issawiya in East Jerusalem he comes to Sheikh Jarrah every day to provide support to the families and resist the harassment of the settlers who are supported by the Israeli police.

الناشط المقدسي محمد أبو الحمص يعلق لافتة خلف مكتبه الرمزي الذي أقامه في #حي_الشيخ_جراح مناصرة لأهالي الحي #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح pic.twitter.com/Lmz1SSBbAE — مؤسسة القدس الدولية (@Qii_Media) February 20, 2022

He has set up a "virtual office" in Sheikh Jarrah and specifically on the land of the Salem family who also face Israeli eviction. The Salem family members are presently celebrating because an Israeli court has just issued a decision to "freeze" their evictions but this does not mean the battle is over for them and they will likely face another Israeli judge in the future since they have been fighting eviction from their home since 1987.

But this is one more contention Palestinians will face as they face Israeli police and soldiers. Abo Al-Hummus, is an ordinary citizen who has been fighting Israeli occupation since 1987 when the first Intifada began.

Mohammad abu ilHomos a Palestinian activist from Jerusalem was assaulted today by Israeli police for putting a chair and table and sitting in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. You can hear him shouting what is the reason. #SaveSheikhJarrahhttps://t.co/y8FU0S3c35 — Ubai (@UbaiAboudi) February 15, 2022

He was then active in peaceful resistance against the occupation and Palestinian community development.

متابعة صحفية: "رغم إزالته 9 مرات .. مكتب الناشط المقدسي محمد أبو الحمص ما زال قائمًا في حي الشيخ جراح" pic.twitter.com/cArRMRGcHZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 21, 2022

In 2001 he was run over by a car and has since been moving on crutches but this didn't stop him from resisting as shown by the last video when he was removed by the Israeli police that ended up in a scuffle with him falling on the ground.

المقدسي محمد أبو الحمص.. نموذج مقاوم فلسطيني وقف في وجه الاحتلال ومخططاته الاستيطانية في القدس المحتلة رغم الإصابات والاعتقالات والاعتداءات pic.twitter.com/hqObUwfyZ3 — قدس + (@PlusQuds) February 20, 2022

Abo Al-Hummus has been moved nine times from his "virtual office" which he says its symbolic but he is determined to keep coming back to push away the evictions. As expected Abo Al-Hummus has been in and out of Israeli prisons fighting the Israeli occupation.