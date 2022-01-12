Scantily-Dressed Samba Dancers in The Jazan Fest, Saudi Authorities Open Probe

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2022 - 09:35 GMT
Samba dancers join the Jazzan Festival in Saudi
Samba dancers join the Jazzan Festival in Saudi (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Off to Saudi Arabia today. In the news is the Jazzan Winter Festival and its semi-naked Samba ladies!

This is indeed a rarity and shows the dramatic, unprecedented changes going on in Saudi Arabia lead by its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman. There is certainly a cultural shift going on, and that is putting it mildly.

The three ladies, all dressed Samba-style took part in the festival revealing all sorts of "nakedness" which usually would be ok if it wasn't Saudi Arabia, the conservative Kingdom and the pillar of Islam because of the holy city of Makkah and Madinah.

How did this happen? The troupe of samba dancers created much controversy with a lot of criticism being made on the social media. What is surprising is most of these have been removed according to different media sources.

Controversy was so high that the Saudi Jazan Governor Prince Mohammad bin Nasser ordered an investigation over the participation of the scantily-clad dancers. This has been confirmed by AFP whose reported was published on different websites.

It said Saudi authorities are investigating a samba performance by dancers some considered too scantily clad for the conservative kingdom, which has been diversifying its entertainment options.

The French news agency reported that over the past week videos on social media have shown three foreign samba dancers displaying their moves in a main street of Jazan, in the southwest of the Kingdom. It said the women, who were taking part in the Jazan Winter Festival, wore coloured feathers emblematic of the Brazilian tradition with their legs, arms and bellies uncovered.

