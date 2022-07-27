Scary Scenes: Aftermath of Luzon Island's Strong Earthquake

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published July 27th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Scary Scenes: Aftermath of Baguio’s Strong Earthquake
A car is buried under debris from a ruined old house in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. (Photo by Ricardo Raguini / AFP)

A strong earthquake was felt in the northern Philippines this morning, resulting in mass destruction across Bangued city in Abra province. Initial reports have recorded two deaths and dozens of injuries so far. Yet, the real number of victims is feared to rise in the next few hours.

Luzon earthquake

A police line is placed on a ruined old house in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. (Photo by Ricardo Raguini / AFP)

As soon as the 7.3 magnitude shake was reported in Luzon at 8:43 AM local time, 300 kilometers to the north of the capital Manila, online platforms saw a flood of photos and videos that show the aftermath of the earthquake that hit the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Among buildings that have driven much interest online was the Bantay Church which was built by Augustinian friars in the 1590s, as parts of it can be seen falling off.

Last August, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake was reported on the island of Mindanao, causing only one death.

Luzon earthquake

A general view shows the partially damaged Bantay watch tower in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. (Photo by Ricardo Raguini / AFP)

Luzon earthquake

Residents try to clear up debris from an old house in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. (Photo by Ricardo Raguini / AFP)

According to AFP, two people have been killed as a result of the quack so far, including one man who  fell off a construction site in the mountains of Kalinga province

Located on the Pacific's Ring of Fire, the Philippines often reports strong earthquakes that lead to human loss. 

