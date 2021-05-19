Seoul's Wastewater Is Full Of Viagra and People Are Perplexed

Several media sources have reported the results of a recent research which has explored the concentration of Viagra in wastewater in South Korea and a number of other countries.

Researchers in South Korea found 'large amounts of Viagra' in wastewater near nightlife spots in Seoul https://t.co/LZN7JsTqFT pic.twitter.com/ufcuotmCls — Business Insider SA🇿🇦 (@BISouthAfrica) May 18, 2021

According to the research conclusions, Seoul's wastewater has one of the world's highest traces of Viagra. The study has also revealed that concentrations are 31% higher in the Gangnam neighbourhood when compared to other parts of the city, which has been attributed to the neighbourhood's large number of nightclubs.

Moreover, the study has shown that concentrations are highest during weekends, which shows that the treatment used for erectile dysfunction is most popular amongst the young population partying every weekend.

This is scary: Viagra is potentially poisoning Seoul, basically.



"Existing sewage facilities are not suitable to filter out drugs consumed by humans and an astonishingly large amount of Viagra was detected in wastewater." https://t.co/CMVSjfjNWF — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) May 18, 2021

According to the study's findings, the cost of consumption of Viagra in South Korea between 2012 and 2019 has jumped from $33 million to $45 million USD.

Finally, the study highlighted that traces found in Seoul are three to four times higher than the ones found in Brussels and two to five times higher than they are in Copenhagen.