Seoul's Wastewater Is Full Of Viagra and People Are Perplexed

Published May 19th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Seoul skyline
Research results showed higher than usual percentages of Viagra in neighbourhoods with plenty of night clubs. (Shutterstock: TRAVEL TAKE PHOTOS)

Several media sources have reported the results of a recent research which has explored the concentration of Viagra in wastewater in South Korea and a number of other countries.

According to the research conclusions, Seoul's wastewater has one of the world's highest traces of Viagra. The study has also revealed that concentrations are 31% higher in the Gangnam neighbourhood when compared to other parts of the city, which has been attributed to the neighbourhood's large number of nightclubs.

Moreover, the study has shown that concentrations are highest during weekends, which shows that the treatment used for erectile dysfunction is most popular amongst the young population partying every weekend.

According to the study's findings, the cost of consumption of Viagra in South Korea between 2012 and 2019 has jumped from $33 million to $45 million USD.

Finally, the study highlighted that traces found in Seoul are three to four times higher than the ones found in Brussels and two to five times higher than they are in Copenhagen.

