Sex for abortion: Egyptian doctor arrested

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian doctor, identified as Ayman M., was arrested after abusing women who want to get abortion operations.

According to Egyptian authorities, the doctor was forcing women to have sex with him in exchange for "secret" abortions.

Local media outlets reported that Doctor Ayman, who owns a clinic in Shubra region in Cairo, has a camera inserted in his clinic and was abusing women who undergo abortions and forcing them to have sex with him for his silence.

Early reports suggested that the Egyptian doctor has a kind of "STD" disease, a sexual illness and he wanted to prove his sexual ability by placing cameras inside his clinic.

The Egyptian doctor was also collecting money from some women in exchange for abortions, and he was forcing some of them to sign trust receipts to prevent them from escaping from paying the agreed sums of money for abortions.